A midfield 'freshen up' but 'we always need more'

Your views image

The summer transfer window is in full flow, so we asked for your opinions on Liverpool's newest recruits.

Here's some of your thoughts:

Charles: From the analysis by the Hungarian sports journalists, Szoboszlai looks a very good buy and I personally welcome him. We've been lacking goals from the midfield and relying heavily on our forwards.

Tony: Delighted to see Liverpool return to their ‘no fuss, no PR’ approach. Things happen quickly and speculation is kept to a minimum. I would like to see a centre-back come in who can play on the left, and perhaps one more midfielder or a right-back to allow for Trent to play fully in the pivot.

Steve: Great signings so far but we need a right-back and cover for Mo Salah during the African Cup of Nations.

Ken: The midfield needed new blood that's for sure. The signings that have been made are fantastic but we always need more. The squad always need plenty of options because it's a long season with a lot of games, and that comes with a long injury list.

Mundeep: Very good signings. I'm quite excited, we've now got two excellent midfielders to freshen up the midfield. We could do with a defensive midfielder and another centre-back, but I'm very satisfied.

Related Topics