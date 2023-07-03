Dundee seal loan for 'extremely talented' keeper McCracken

Jon McCracken

Keeper Jon McCracken was on loan at Stevenage last season

In Jon McCracken, Dundee have acquired an "extremely talented" goalkeeper, says manager Tony Docherty.

The 23-year-old, who started his career at Hamilton Academical, has penned a season-long loan from Nowrich City.

Docherty says the club have also recruited a keeper with "big character" and a "great personality".

"From what we’ve heard and seen of him, we are very impressed," the Dundee boss added.

"But I’ve said to Jon he’s in a fight for the jersey and that’s what I want all over the squad, that competition."

The former Scotland youth international added: "Once I spoke to [the manager] my mind was pretty much made up on where I wanted to go.

"I'm aiming to play as many games as I can and hopefully help Dundee to get as many clean sheets as possible."

