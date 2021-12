Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey has been ruled out until after Christmas with the thigh muscle injury that caused him to be substituted against Manchester City in midweek.

Matt Targett and Danny Ings are major doubts with respective head and hamstring injuries.

Leicester pair Youri Tielemans and James Justin have returned to training but are unlikely to feature on Sunday.

James Maddison is fit despite needing treatment against Southampton.

