Leeds were without 10 first-team players against West Ham - including striker Patrick Bamford - meaning boss Marcelo Bielsa handed first starts to teenagers Lewis Bate, Leo Hjelde and Sam Greenwood.

In contrast, David Moyes was able to name a strong side with Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Declan Rice all in their ranks.

The home side started brightly and were rewarded with Manuel Lanzini's goal, although Leeds felt Bowen was offside in the build-up.

The Whites threatened an equaliser in the second half but were undone in the third minute of injury time as Bowen sealed the win.

West Ham boss Moyes: "We'll keep pushing Jarrod, keep trying to get him scoring and improve his game - and hopefully get him an England cap. The competition is so strong in that position, but if you've got wide players who score goals and make assists he's got a chance."

Leeds manager Bielsa: "I prefer to accept what the referees say. It's not because I haven't created an opinion but we should accept their decisions even if they jeopardise us."