Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says the Premier League has "opened the door" for fixture postponements after Burnley's game against Leicester was called off.

Hasenhuttl has criticised the lack of transparency around matches being cancelled and he reiterated his thoughts on player eligibility for rearranged fixtures.

"The Premier League has opened the door and they cannot be surprised if someone is walking through it," he said.

"This is why I say that new signings shouldn't be allowed to play in cancelled games when they haven't been there before this game was due to play."

He said he did not know the specific circumstances surrounding Burnley's player availability but said it is a problem the authorities need to solve.

"Everything is speculation and the Premier League has to handle this," he said.

"I cannot say anything about Burnley. They lost a striker - I don't know."