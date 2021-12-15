Here is Sergio Aguero's full retirement speech:

"This conference is to communicate that I have decided to stop playing football - it's a very difficult moment.

"The decision I have made I have taken it for my health - that's the main reason for this decision because of the problem I had a month and a half ago. I was in good hands of the medical staff that have done their best and told me that the best thing would be to stop playing. Ten days ago I made that decision - I want to tell everyone that I did everything possible to have some hope, but there wasn't very much.

"I'm very proud of the career I have had. I always dreamed of playing football from when I was young and first touched a football. My main vision was to make it professional - I never thought I would get to Europe. I want to show my gratitude to Atletico Madrid, who took a bet on me when I was just 18 and to people from City, you all know how I feel about City - I'm so grateful they looked after me very well and I helped to win a lot of things.

"And everyone here at Barca - it's been incredible. It's one of the best teams in the world, without doubt - but things happen, and I'm grateful because they all treated me so well and the fans too.

"And the Argentine national team, who I love the most. I'm so grateful to everyone here for coming - to see this moment, to my family and people that worked with me. To my team mates - most recently those at Barca - I always did my best to help them win and I want to thank them for helping me to grow.

"I will leave with my head held high, happy. I don't know what awaits me in the next life, but I know there are a lot of people who love and want the best for me.

"To all the press that are here, most of them have treated me well! No worries, that's their job. I'm grateful for you all for being here, to all the clubs I have played at. I will always remember the amazing moments."