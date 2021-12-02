BBC Sport

Southampton 2-2 Leicester: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Since Ralph Hasenhuttl’s first Premier League game in charge of Southampton in December 2018, the Saints have dropped more points from winning positions than any other side (69).

  • Leicester City have scored and conceded in 14 consecutive away Premier League games, stretching back to a 2-1 win at Aston Villa in February – it is a joint-record in Premier League history, along with a 14-game run for Blackburn Rovers between May 2011 and February 2012.

  • Brendan Rodgers – who managed Liverpool for 122 games – took charge of his 100th Premier League game at Leicester, becoming only the ninth manager in Premier League history to manage 100+ games for more than one club.