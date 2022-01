Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal want to sign Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan and are prepared pay all of the striker's £350,000-per-week wages and include an option to make the deal permanent in the summer. (Mail), external

AC Milan, Juventus, Marseille, Paris St-Germain and Sevilla have all also enquired about Aubameyang's availability. (Sky Sports), external

