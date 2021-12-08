BBC Sport

Liverpool v Aston Villa: Head-to-head stats

Published

  • Liverpool have won six of their last seven Premier League games against Aston Villa (lost one), scoring at least twice in all seven games.

  • After a four-game unbeaten away run against Liverpool in the Premier League between 2012 and 2014, Aston Villa have now lost each of their last three visits to Anfield in the competition.

  • Aston Villa against Liverpool has been won by the away side on 20 occasions in the Premier League, with only Manchester City v Manchester United (21) seeing more away wins in the league.

  • Only Arsenal against Liverpool (six) has seen more hat-tricks scored than Aston Villa v Liverpool (four) in Premier League history, with Villa’s Ollie Watkins the last player to score one in October 2020.

  • This will be Steven Gerrard’s first match against Liverpool as a manager -former players managing against the Reds at Anfield in the Premier League have lost 14 of their last 16 visits (won one, drawn one).