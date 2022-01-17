Thomas Tuchel says Romelu Lukaku has to have a greater impact offensively when he plays for Chelsea – but insists that's also the case for the entire team.

Lukaku missed a big chance against Manchester City when the scores were level and Tuchel said afterwards that they “lacked quality” up front.

However, Tuchel said he expects more from everyone when Chelsea are attacking.

“We expected more from our whole team in the last match,” Tuchel said. “We had enough offensive actions to hurt City more than we did.

“For Romelu, he is a key player and he’s part of this. There will always be pressure on him - but no more pressure than he puts on himself.

"It is a wrong approach to say it’s all about Romelu. This is a team sport and it’s about every player serving the team."