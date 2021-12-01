Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Klopp reaction

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Later on I will enjoy watching it because I know the result, that helps it.

"I had moments tonight that I enjoyed a lot. I liked what I saw and it was by far the best performance we've done at Goodison. We made a big step in our development that we can take these kind of games, even though they are really important for the opponent. We can put emotions to the side.

"What football moments we had in the first half - incredible. The positions we put on the pitch made it really difficult to get at us. We gave a goal away for no reason - that is how it is. The crowd were angry and we gave them life back.

"After half-time we controlled it again. It was for sure a nine out of 10 performance from each of the boys, apart from moments. We shouldn't take that for granted though."