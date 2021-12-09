Liverpool v Aston Villa: Last time out

Liverpool entertain Aston Villa this weekend but what happened last time these sides met at Anfield?

Jurgen Klopp's side ended a horrible run of six consecutive home defeats by coming from behind to beat Villa back in April.

Ollie Watkins had earlier added to Liverpool's Anfield woes when he squirmed a shot under Alisson on the stroke of half-time.

Villa had beaten Liverpool 7-2 in the corresponding fixture but were pegged back by Mo Salah, who scored Liverpool's first Anfield goal from open play in 12 hours and 45 minutes.

As the game ticked into injury time, Trent Alexander-Arnold took advantage of a loose Villa clearance to bend home a winner and kickstart Liverpool's Champions League chase.