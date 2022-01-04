'I'm so proud Moutinho is now the answer to the quiz question'

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Mel Eves was born and raised in Wolverhampton, and represented his local club with distinction in the 1970s and ‘80s. His passion for them has never dimmed, and is obvious to listeners to BBC Radio WM when he joins Wolves match coverage. He was – until yesterday – the last Wolves player to score a winning goal for them in a league game at Old Trafford, having done so in February 1980, five weeks before he was in the side that won the League Cup final.

He was on commentary duties yesterday to see his feat equalled by Joao Moutinho and, like the other Wolves fans present, was full of emotion at the final whistle.

“It’s been nearly 42 years and I’m so proud that Joao Moutinho, one of the best players in the world, is now the answer to the quiz question – who scored the last Wolves’ winner at Old Trafford – and that it’s him who has taken that away from me," he said.

"It’s a great place to come, and to win here and get the winning goal, I’m so pleased for him and the team.

“Wolves have thoroughly deserved it, they’ve outplayed Manchester United as we did 42 years ago. It hasn’t been a smash-and-grab. Jose Sa has had very little to do, but what he’s done, he’s done very well with a great save at the end.

But I’m so pleased as a Wolves fan, that we’ve finally done it. The longer the game went, I felt it had to happen.”