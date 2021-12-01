Lawro's predictions: West Ham v Brighton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

It's now eight games since Brighton won in the league but they have drawn six of those and are still in the top half of the table.

They created loads of chances against Leeds on Saturday so it was pathetic for some Seagulls fans to boo them off after that game finished 0-0.

West Ham need a win too - they played well at Manchester City on Sunday but slipped to a second successive defeat. They are at home, and I think they will get one.

Ben's prediction: 2-1

I love how we play now, genuinely. It doesn't really matter who is in the team because we still use the same system - everyone knows how we will set up and we are going to play.

We are usually terrible against Brighton because they are a good team, and they are usually dull games as well, so my head says this will be a draw, but I've got to back us to win, haven't I?

