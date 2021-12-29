Chelsea 1-1 Brighton - Potter reaction
- Published
Graham Potter said Brighton's battling performance in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea was full of "courage".
The Seagulls were heading for defeat when substitute Danny Welbeck headed a 91st minute equaliser at Stamford Bridge.
Brighton carved out 18 chances in total and head into 2022 10th in the Premier League table.
"I thought it was a fantastic performance from the players, full of courage, quality and against a good side of course," added Potter.
"To come here and be ourselves was a big challenge. So credit to the players they were fantastic tonight."
Brighton's next game is away to Everton on Sunday (14:00 GMT).