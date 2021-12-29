Brentford v Man City: Confirmed team news

There's three changes to the Brentford side that lost 2-0 to Brighton on Boxing Day.

Yoane Wissa and Frank Onyeka - who came on against the Seagulls - start while Mads Roerslev comes into the first XI for the first time since 10 December.

The injured Bryan Mbeumo misses out while Christian Norgaard is suspended.

Brentford: Fernandez, Pinnock, Jansson, Sorensen, Roerslev, Baptiste, Jensen, Onyeka, Thompson, Wissa, Toney.

Subs: Canos, Forss, Ghoddos, Peart-Harris, Bidstrup, Stevens, Cox.