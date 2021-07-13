Jack Grealish should be starting for England every time, according to former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton.

Villa captain Grealish only started once during the Three Lions' Euro 2020 run and was substituted in the semi-final against Denmark having already come on as a substitute.

Ex-Scotland right-back Hutton thinks Grealish might have to move to "a bigger club" to start more regularly for England.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

"He’s got a little bit of everything." Hutton told the Daily Euros podcast.

"Whenever he’s been called upon, he stepped up."

