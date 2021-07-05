Liverpool have agreed to sell Polish keeper Kamil Grabara to Danish club Copenhagen in a £3m deal.

The Reds have also negotiated a 20% sell-on clause as part of the move.

Grabara, who joined Liverpool in 2016, was keen to play first-team football and, with Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian recently signing new deals, that was unlikely at Anfield.

The 22-year-old's time at Liverpool included loan spells at Huddersfield Town and AGF Aarhus in Denmark.