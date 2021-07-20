On 20 July 2004, Jose Mourinho made Didier Drogba one of his first signings at Chelsea.

The Ivory Coast international, then 26, arrived from Marseille and would go on to win four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and three League Cups with the Blues.

Drogba also played a crucial role in helping Chelsea to their first-ever Champions League success, scoring an 88th-minute equaliser and then the winning penalty in the 2012 final against Bayern Munich.

He initially left Stamford Bridge in 2012, spending short spells with Shanghai Shenhua and Galatasaray, but returned on a free transfer for their title-winning season in 2014-15 - again under Mourinho.

He scored 164 goals in 381 appearances in total for the Blues, winning the Premier League Golden Boot on two occasions.

Drogba finished his playing career with Phoenix Rising having been named African Footballer of the Year twice and as his country's all-time leading goalscorer.