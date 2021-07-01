Portugal Under-21 left-back Nuno Tavares, 21, will have a medical at Arsenal before joining the Gunners for £7m from Benfica. (Goal), external

The Gunners have also made a bid for Italy's 23-year-old midfielder Manuel Locatelli, says Sassuolo chief executive Giovanni Carnevali. But they must compete with Juventus for his signature. (Metro), external

Arsenal, AC Milan and Roma are all interested in Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 27, who will be allowed to leave RB Leipzig in a cut-price deal this summer. (Bild - in German), external

And the Gunners are also one of four Premier League clubs interested in Rangers captain James Tavernier. The 29-year-old signed a contract extension in April, tying him to the Scottish champions until 2024. (90min), external

