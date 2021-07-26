Manchester United are considering a swap deal with France forward Anthony Martial to land Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland. (Mundo Deportivo, via 90min)

United also believe they may be able to sign Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, who has been linked with Juventus and Barcelona, from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid for about £45m. (Mail)

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is preparing a bid for Sevilla's 22-year-old defender Jules Kounde. (Mail)

