Nuno Espirito Santo, who gave his first news conference as Tottenham boss earlier on Friday, has now had a full week to observe his players in pre-season training.

Spurs have five friendlies lined up in total, before their Premier League campaign begins at home to Manchester City on 15 August.

Here's how Tottenham's pre-season schedule looks as it stands:

17 July: Leyton Orient v Tottenham (The Breyer Group Stadium)

21 July: Colchester United v Tottenham (JobServe Community Stadium)

28 July: MK Dons v Tottenham (Stadium MK)

4 August: Chelsea v Tottenham (Stamford Bridge)

8 August: Tottenham v Arsenal (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

