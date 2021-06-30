We should now see a "revitalised" Harry Kane after the striker broke his scoring duck at Euro 2020, says Alan Shearer.

The former England captain added: "I know myself what a difference a goal makes for a centre-forward.

"Things did not really click for Kane in the group stage for various reasons, including a lack of service.

"It meant he did not have anything like the same impact he did in Russia, when he ended up scoring six goals and brought home the Golden Boot as the World Cup's top scorer, but he is up and running now.

"His goal might be the moment that changes everything and ignites his tournament.

"We know Kane is a world-class striker, and we have reached the quarter-finals without seeing him anywhere near his best. If he does hit form, we are going to be very difficult to stop."

