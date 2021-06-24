The Euro 2020 group stage is over - and (maybe unsurprisingly) it's Kevin de Bruyne who has impressed you the most so far.

Throughout the matches, BBC Sport readers have been asked to score players out of 10 - and we've worked out your team of the group stage based on those who've featured for at least 60 minutes in two games.

Belgium's De Bruyne scored one goal, provided two assists and had an 83% passing accuracy as he helped his side top the group and set up a last-16 tie against reigning champions Portugal.

His average rating of 8.36 was the highest of all players.

