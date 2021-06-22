Manchester United have confirmed four pre-season friendlies, including a trip to Wayne Rooney's Derby County.

United will travel to Pride Park to face the Championship side on 18 July, before a week-long training camp in the UK.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad will take on another second-tier club when they go to QPR on 24 July.

Then it's back to Old Trafford to finish things off against two Premier League rivals - newly promoted Brentford on 28 July and Everton on 7 August.