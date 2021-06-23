Transfer news: Moves for Grealish and Moreno?
Chelsea are ready to challenge Manchester City for the signature of Aston Villa's England midfielder Jack Grealish, 25. (Football Insider), external
Chelsea will try to sign Villarreal and Spain forward Gerard Moreno, 29, if they cannot secure the signature of Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, from Borussia Dortmund. (Fichajes, via Mirror), external
Meanwhile, Norwich want to sign 20-year-old Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour on a season-long loan from Chelsea. (Mail), external
