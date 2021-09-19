Confirmed team news: West Ham v Man Utd

West Ham make four changes to the side that beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Michail Antonio is suspended after being sent off against Southampton last weekend, with Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop and Manuel Lanzini also dropping out.

Jarrod Bowen, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna and Said Benrahma come in.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Ogbonna, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Vlasic, Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen.