Xisco on remaining calm, staying together and Foster
- Published
Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio
Watford head coach Xisco Munoz has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match away to Norwich. Here are the key points:
Xisco said he's very calm about the situation his team are in after three defeats in a row in which they haven't scored. "How many teams haven't won? How many have only taken three points?" he said;
Goalkeeper Ben Foster and defender Kiko Femenia could both feature after recovering from injury. On Foster being restored to the team, he said: "It's not just the goalkeeper, it's for everyone [to try and get back into the team];
Xisco said he understands the importance of the match against another promoted side yet to pick up a point and wants his team to five "full energy, full power";
On the goals issue, he said he has seen signs in training that his side have "got the talent" to score;
Xisco said the squad have had a good week - "I'm very happy with the guys work. It's been perfect."