Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: In pictures

image source, Getty Images
image caption

Thomas Partey made his first Premier League start this season for Arsenal, alongside Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe in the Gunners' midfield

image source, Getty Images
image caption

Odegaard's spectacular first-half free-kick was enough to earn the Gunners a 1-0 win against Burnley for their first away victory of the season

image source, Getty Images
image caption

But it could have been very different for Arsenal if VAR had not intervened, leading referee Anthony Taylor to change his initial decision to award a penalty for Aaron Ramsdale's challenge on Matej Vydra

image source, Getty Images
image caption

But the Gunners secured their second successive win and clean sheet, further easing the pressure on boss Mikel Arteta