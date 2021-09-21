Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: In picturesimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionThomas Partey made his first Premier League start this season for Arsenal, alongside Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe in the Gunners' midfieldPublished35 minutes agoimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionOdegaard's spectacular first-half free-kick was enough to earn the Gunners a 1-0 win against Burnley for their first away victory of the seasonimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionBut it could have been very different for Arsenal if VAR had not intervened, leading referee Anthony Taylor to change his initial decision to award a penalty for Aaron Ramsdale's challenge on Matej Vydraimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionBut the Gunners secured their second successive win and clean sheet, further easing the pressure on boss Mikel Arteta