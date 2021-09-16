Liverpool have emerged as a potential destination for 33-year-old Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to leave Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich next summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Jurgen Klopp expects a "proper transfer offer" for Divock Origi next summer after the Belgium forward, 26, impressed on his first start since January in Wednesday's win over AC Milan. (Express), external

Also, the Reds are set to make a January bid for Red Bull Salzburg's German striker Karim Adeyemi, 19. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish), external

