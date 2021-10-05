Liverpool 2-2 Man City: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Despite a dominant first half, it was City who conceded first when Sadio Mane slotted the ball past Ederson after 59 minutesPublished1 hour agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, But Liverpool's lead lasted just 10 minutes when Phil Foden latched onto a Gabriel Jesus pass and placed the ball beyond the reach of Alisson and into the bottom cornerImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Pep Guardiola was furious when James Milner did not receive a second yellow card for his foul on Bernardo SilvaImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, A moment of brilliance from Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead once more when he finished off a skilful run through the City defence by firing the ball into the roof of the netImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, But the points were shared between Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's sides as Kevin De Bruyne's deflected shot found the back of the Liverpool net