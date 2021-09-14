Chelsea v Zenit: Confirmed team news
- Published
Lots of reliable players back in the XI for Chelsea, with Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta in the side.
Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Saul Niguez, Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi make way from the 3-0 win over Aston Villa.
And there's a first Champions League start for Romelu Lukaku since his return to Chelsea.
Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Ziyech, Lukaku
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Thiago Silva, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Havertz, Bergstrom, Sarr.
Zenit have all four of their Brazilians in the starting XI, including former Barcelona forward Malcom.
Wendel only landed in London today, apparently.
Russia forward Artem Dzyuba is on the bench.
Zenit St Petersburg: Kritsyuk, Sutormin, Chistyakov, Rakitskiy, Douglas Santos, Barrios, Malcom, Wendel, Kuzyaev, Claudinho, Azmoun
Subs: Krugovoy, Mostovoy, Erokhin, Dzyuba, Kerzhakov, Kravtsov, Odoevskiy, Khotulev