Chelsea v Zenit: Confirmed team news

Lots of reliable players back in the XI for Chelsea, with Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta in the side.

Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Saul Niguez, Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi make way from the 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

And there's a first Champions League start for Romelu Lukaku since his return to Chelsea.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Ziyech, Lukaku

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Thiago Silva, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Havertz, Bergstrom, Sarr.