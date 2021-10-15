Bruce on his future, new owners & player availability

Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

Steve Bruce has been speaking before his 1,000th game as a manager, when Newcastle take on Tottenham on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the head coach:

Bruce says he had an “informal” conversation with some of Newcastle’s new owners on Monday - but there were no discussions about his future;

He also criticised the media for reporting that he could leave this week, saying: “what you all wanted hasn’t happened… the information was wrong - you haven’t done your jobs properly”;

He described the takeover as “great for the club and absolutely fantastic for the city of Newcastle”, and said “I’m sure the good times are upon us”;

Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles and Jonjo Shelvey are fit to face Spurs but Martin Dubravka and Paul Dummett remain unavailable;

Bruce says it would be “unfair” to ask Miguel Almiron to play on Sunday as he is not due back from international duty until Saturday morning.

