City v Southampton, Pep v the fans

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

An interesting week, with sparks on and off the field. Six goals in the game and the comments coming from the manager and supporter groups.

I'm sure by 15:00 BST on Saturday that can be put to bed and Manchester City can focus on trying to notch up another impressive scoreline and become the first side since West Brom in the 1930s to score five goals in four successive top-flight matches.

I'm keen to see, providing they start, the Jack Grealish and Kevin de Bruyne link-up again. There were positive flourishes in the Leipzig game.

At the back, City need to be more rigid. There were gaps exploited in midweek.

For City fans, the only place you can hear full match commentary is on BBC Radio Manchester from 15:00, when I'll be joined by former Blues midfielder Jim Whitley.