Leeds 1-2 West Ham: Bielsa reaction

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa tells Match of the Day: "Two teams faced each other with two different realities. A team that is chaining together positive results, and our team who is chaining together negative results. Normally in those circumstances, the team in negative trend is difficult for them to obtain what they deserve. When the team is in a good moment it is easy for them to obtain what they deserve.

"I think if the game had been a draw it wouldn't have been unfair. Evidently all our sacrifice didn't crystallise

On Raphinha injury turning the game in West Ham's favour: "It's not that he came off injured. He picked up a knock against Newcastle which prevented him training all week but he resolved that and he could play the game. Then he advised us to substitute him."