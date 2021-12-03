Tottenham v Norwich: Head-to-head stats
Tottenham have won their past three Premier League home games against Norwich, more than they had in their first six against them in the competition (W2 D2 L2).
Two of Norwich’s three Premier League victories against Tottenham have come away from home, with the Canaries winning at White Hart Lane in December 1993 and April 2012.
After a 25-game winless run in Premier League games in London, Norwich won their last visit to the capital in the competition (2-1 vs Brentford). They last won consecutive such matches in August/September 1992 – three in a row against Arsenal, Chelsea and Crystal Palace.