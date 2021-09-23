Leicester v Burnley: What does the form show?

Leicester have lost six of their last nine Premier League games (three wins), more than they had in their previous 24 before this. However, the Foxes have won each of their last six league games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone.

Burnley have lost their last three away league games; they last lost more consecutive matches on the road in February 2017 (seven). Overall, the Clarets have taken just one point from the last 24 available in the Premier League, scoring just three goals in that run.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has won all five of his home games against Burnley in all competitions – in his managerial career, he’s only got a better 100% home win ratio against Motherwell (6/6).