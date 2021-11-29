Foxes duo make Garth's team of the week

James Maddison: A goal by Maddison - and he set up a couple as well in appalling conditions - gave Leicester the impetus they needed to take the game beyond the reach of Watford.

It was the best game I've seen Maddison have for some time.

Jamie Vardy: Vardy was having another one of those parties again.

The former England international hasn't made my team of the week for some time now but, such was his performance against Watford, the centre-forward put me in an impossible position.

See what else Garth had to say about Maddison and Vardy, plus find out which other players made his team of the week