Norwich 0-0 Wolves - Smith reaction

Norwich manager Dean Smith: "I think we looked a good team today and restricted a good club to few chances. This was a better performance than the win at Southampton. We looked really organised without the ball, we adjusted to the tweaks we had to make. We went to a flatter three in midfield because their two no. 10s - Neves and Moutinho - were getting too much ball and we cut the supply to them.

"Their goalkeeper had to come up with a big save from Max Aarons in the first half.

"The players can take an awful lot of belief from what they are doing ahead of the match against Newcastle."