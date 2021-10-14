Everton v West Ham: Last time out

Everton host West Ham in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the only goal as Everton claimed a hard-earned victory away to Champions League hopefuls West Ham in May.

Calvert-Lewin met Ben Godfrey's pass to score his 16th league goal of the season in the first half at London Stadium and keep the Toffees' own hopes of European football alive with four games remaining.

Former Everton boss David Moyes was ultimately unable to guide West Ham to a top-four finish, instead securing a Europa League place as Everton missed out.