BBC Sport

Arteta on injuries, Tomiyasu & Arsenal's future plans

Published

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Saturday's match against Norwich City.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Arteta was in a confident mood knowing Thomas Partey, Ben White and Gabriel are available against Norwich: “I’m looking forward to having everyone available and trying to start the season the way we wanted”;

  • The Arsenal boss is meeting new right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu for the first time this afternoon. The Japan international needs a work permit to play at Emirates Stadium this weekend;

  • Bernd Leno is expected to join training after problems with the German national team's flight back from Iceland this morning - they had to make an emergency landing at Edinburgh airport;

  • Granit Xhaka is unavailable after getting sent off against Chelsea, while Mohamed Elneny is out for two to three weeks with a hamstring injury;

  • Arteta also explained the clubs thinking signing six players all aged under 23 in the summer: “The complexity in football is you want to build a medium to long-term project with immediate results. We have to embrace that. We are ready to do that.”