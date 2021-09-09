Arteta on injuries, Tomiyasu & Arsenal's future plans
- Published
George Cummins, BBC Sport
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Saturday's match against Norwich City.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Arteta was in a confident mood knowing Thomas Partey, Ben White and Gabriel are available against Norwich: “I’m looking forward to having everyone available and trying to start the season the way we wanted”;
The Arsenal boss is meeting new right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu for the first time this afternoon. The Japan international needs a work permit to play at Emirates Stadium this weekend;
Bernd Leno is expected to join training after problems with the German national team's flight back from Iceland this morning - they had to make an emergency landing at Edinburgh airport;
Granit Xhaka is unavailable after getting sent off against Chelsea, while Mohamed Elneny is out for two to three weeks with a hamstring injury;
Arteta also explained the clubs thinking signing six players all aged under 23 in the summer: “The complexity in football is you want to build a medium to long-term project with immediate results. We have to embrace that. We are ready to do that.”