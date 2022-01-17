Romelu Lukaku "didn't deliver in the big moment" for Chelsea and that's why they lost their vital game against Manchester City on Saturday, according to EA Sports presenter Nubaid Haroon.

Lukaku sprinted clear just after half-time but was denied by Ederson and his compatriot Kevin de Bruyne settled matters later on with a fine winner from distance.

Boss Thomas Tuchel said his side "lacked quality up front" and called on his £97.5m signing to make a bigger impact.

"I think Tuchel's gone after Lukaku as he's the one man that can't be rotated when he's fit," Haroon told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The gameplan must have been to play off him but he kept losing the ball and Tuchel was clearly frustrated.

"Then he's had the clear cut chance - he's been bought for the biggest moments but he didn't produce."

Listen to full discussion on Chelsea from 08'29 on BBC Sounds