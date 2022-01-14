BBC Sport

No guarantee Tielemans will stay - Rodgers

Image source, Getty Images
Brendan Rodgers says his "close relationship" with Youri Tielemans may not be enough to persuade the midfielder to stay at Leicester City.

Tielemans, who joined the Foxes for a club record £35m from Monaco in 2019 and has 18 months left on his contract, has been linked to a move with Arsenal during the January transfer window.

"He is at an age and at a stage in his contract where he has to ensure he looks at every option," said Rodgers.

"I would love it to be here at Leicester - that is natural - but I understand it's a very short career."

Tielemans has flourished under Rodgers' guidance and scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Chelsea last season.

Rodgers added: "We have a close relationship, it's really strong. I made a commitment to him when I first came in that we would improve him as a player and he believes in the environment.

"Once the player is committed, focused and professional it's never a worry for me. With Youri, you can see his joy of being here. He loves being here and you have to respect these guys' careers are short."