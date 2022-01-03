Newcastle want to make as many as six signings in the January transfer window and hope to have at least Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier, 31, and a second player in place in time for their game with fellow strugglers Watford on 15 January. (The I), external

Meanwhile, Lille defender Sven Botman, 21, is set to reject advances from Newcastle because the Netherlands Under-21 defender is wary of joining a team battling to avoid relegation. (Times - subscription required), external

