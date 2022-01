Josh Sargent: His first goal was brilliantly improvised, while his second was a classic header by a very promising young centre-forward. I said last week that Norwich were playing like a team who refuse to accept that relegation beckons and I must say, as one of the first to condemn them, there is life in the canary yet.

