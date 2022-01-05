BBC Sport

Your Palace gossip round-up

Published

We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Crystal Palace transfer gossip to drop so far:

  • How do you know when you're having a good season? When European giants Paris St-Germain are thinking about making a £50m bid for you, that's how. Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher is a potential target for the French giants after an impressive start to the campaign under Patrick Vieira.(Sun on Sunday), external

  • Palace continue to express interest in signing 22-year-old English striker Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal in January, with Brighton also being linked. (Sun), external

  • Dundee United defender Kerr Smith could be the Eagles' first signing of the January transfer window as they ramp up their chase for the 16-year-old, who has previously had trials at Aston Villa and Manchester United. (Daily Record), external

