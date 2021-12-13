Hasenhuttl on striker issues, recent form & Vieira's Palace
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's trip to Crystal Palace.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He is uncertain if strikers Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja will be fit after both were substituted against Arsenal. “The injuries are not bad but I don’t know if they will be ready for Wednesday.”
Che Adams is definitely still out, as are Fraser Forster, Alex McCarthy and Stuart Armstrong. “We had a few tired bodies after the Arsenal defeat as we expended lots of energy without any reward.”
Saints have taken just two points from five games and Hasenhuttl is keen to find improvements: “The Premier League is a brutal challenge and if you show weakness you drop points. We have to be nasty to play against and flexible in how we play. Everyone is under pressure but we are ready for the fight.”
On the changes Patrick Vieira has brought about at Crystal Palace: “They have a very good, competitive team. He has found their quality and brought in a flexible game plan which has helped them have some good results. We know what to expect and it will be a tough game.”