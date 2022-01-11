Southampton 4-1 Brentford: Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "They [the new owners] saw an interesting game, a lot of goals. It was a fantastic game to watch with intensity, we had a lot of energy and I'm most proud of that against a strong side. We had absolute control over the game and managed a new shape on the pitch with not much time to prepare. It was fantastic.

"It's important we have this cleanness in the box and 2017 was the last time we scored four goals [in a home match]. It was a deserved win because of the fantastic performance.

"We don't normally get a lot of chances but the game play we have worked on over the last few days has been different. Armando Broja was a threat all the time and we took some good decisions for how we want to play."

On Armando Broja's good form: "This is not a surprise, he is quick and has a fantastic finish. He has some weapons that are definitely helping us. Young players can take a while to adapt to the Premier League and we knew it would be a tough start, but we are not getting worse we are getting better every day."

On getting close to the top 10: "It's amazing and after a tough start it's important we take points consistently. We are unbeaten for a while now but no time to look back we have to recover and then on Saturday we have a tough game against Wolves and then we have [Manchester] City so, that's the Premier League."

On speaking with the new owners: "The club knows what direction we want to go. I had a good conversation with the new owners in the week."