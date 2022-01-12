Your Brentford gossip round-up

We're nearing the midway point of the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Bees transfer gossip to drop so far:

Brentford have made an offer in excess of £20m for young Reims striker Hugo Ekitike. (90min), external

With Thomas Frank reportedly looking to spend big in January, the Bees are also awaiting a response from Braga after lodging a bid for Portuguese left-back Francisco Moura, who has a £25m release clause. (The Sun), external

And, after having a £6m offer rejected in the summer, Brentford remain interested in Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson, who would cost the Bees around £14m. (Daily Mail), external

