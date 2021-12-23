Last time these sides met back in September, Crystal Palace were winless from their opening three games whereas Spurs were flying high with three wins out of three under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

And then everything changed.

Japhet Tanganga's red card on the hour mark allowed Palace the chance to hammer home their overall superiority and they deservedly led when Wilfried Zaha scored from the spot in the 76th minute after Ben Davies handled.

Deadline-day signing Odsonne Edouard came off the bench to score within 28 seconds, the fastest goal for a Premier League debutant, and he found the target again in injury time.

The heavy defeat kickstarted a run of consecutive losses for Spurs that ultimately cost Nuno his job and ushered in a new era under Antonio Conte.

Will the Italian be able to inspire Spurs to a better result on Boxing Day against Patrick Vieira's combative and skilful side?